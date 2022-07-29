Latest $2M UK TV And Film Studio, Aria Studios, In North Wales – The Hamden Journal

The latest UK TV and film studio is to open in October in Anglesey, North Wales, a £1.6M ($2M) facility that will contain 20,000 sqft of filming space.

Facilities have been popping up all over the UK over the past year to take advantage of the current production boom and Aria Studios is being established by the digital arm of Welsh language broadcaster S4C along with Rondo Media.

The Welsh government is supporting the facility, in the nation where the likes of Doctor Who and His Dark Materials is filmed and Bad Wolf, one of the UK’s biggest drama indies, is based.

Aria Studios will provide the 20,000 sqft facilities for both local production companies and indies from the wider region, with plans in place to provide training and development opportunities in partnership with universities and agencies. The move comes a week after Pinewood Studios announced a mega $1BN upgrade to its facility, while around five studios have opened up in London and Manchester over the past year.

“Creating opportunities to nurture talent in the creative sector across the whole of Wales is a key priority for S4C and we’re thrilled to support this fantastic facility in Anglesey,” said S4C CEO Siân Doyle. “This top of the range development will attract high profile productions, and we look forward to creating opportunities locally and build our presence even further in North Wales.”