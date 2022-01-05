While Stephen Colbert may adhere to the old saying, “the show must go on,” he admitted on Tuesday’s that everything has its limits. Late-night TV has been with COVID-19 recently, as both Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers tested positive. Should Colbert test positive, he made it abundantly clear that he would only host his show from the Ed Sullivan Theater.

“I am never going back into that storage closet where we did the show for 10 months,” Colbert said. “I can’t do it. I got the P.T.S.D. from that little room up there.”

During the pandemic, Colbert hosted the show from a small office in the building where his normal set is located. Despite working with only a skeleton crew, the funny man said it was miserably cramped and uncomfortable. Which is why he will either not host the show or host it on the regular set.

“If the audience can’t show up, I’m still going to be here,” Colbert said. “If the cameramen quit, I’m still going to be here. I’m not leaving the Ed Sullivan (Theater). I will do the show with no makeup in a sweat suit on a GoPro, but I am f***ing never going into that room again.”

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on CBS.

Watch as congressman warns ‘voting as we know it in this country will be gone’ if Republicans take control of House:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.