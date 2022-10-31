‘Last Week Tonight With John Oliver’ Takes Swipes At Kristen Stewart & Tom Brady – The Hamden Journal

John Oliver was back with Last Week Tonight and make a recap of some of the hottest topics affecting Americans across the country. The late-night host opened up the show by taking a swipe at Tom Brady after it was confirmed he was splitting from his wife.

“It has been a busy week from massive protests still ongoing in Iran to the fact that Tom Brady suddenly has one less ring,” Oliver joked.

Oliver was referring to the seven rings Brady has from his Super Bowl championships. The current Tampa Buccaneers quarterback has one title with his current team and had previously won six times with the New England Patriots. However, the comedian was not talking about Brady’s loss of Super Bowl rings, but his wedding ring after the couple announced their split after 13 years of marriage.

Later on, Oliver took on the subject of bail reform and introduced a clip where the New York City Police Commissioner Dermot F. Shea blames that on the crime surge, which opposed his previous stance.

“Well, which is it Dermot, are the numbers not dramatic or is better reform 100% leading to more shootings because those things are mutually exclusive,” Oliver said.

Oliver continued, “The only place where not dramatic and 100% can exist at the same time is in Kristen Stewart’s whole general vibe. She’s giving it her all but she’s also giving us absolutely nothing. It’s totally amazing.”

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver airs Sunday nights at 11 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.