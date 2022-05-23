Last ‘This Is Us’ episode ‘feels more like an epilogue’ than a finale

Associated Press

Review: ‘Swing and a Hit’ for diehard Yankees fans only

Paul O’Neill, the sweet-single leftie who over the course of his 17-year major league career in Cincinnati and New York rapped 2,107 hits, now has two. “Swing and a Hit” isn’t as heavy on the biography, but like a well-honed baseball swing, it repeats itself again and again. As a broadcaster on the regional sports network owned by the Yankees (YES), he’s smart enough not to criticize current players, but it’s obvious that he finds all those uppercut swings if not offensive, then at least distasteful.