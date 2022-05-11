Last-Minute Pilot Buzz – The Hamden Journal

As we are waiting for the onslaught of new series orders the next couple of days, here is some last-minute gossip on what is hot at the broadcast networks in an abbreviated edition of The Hamden Journal’s Pilot Buzz.

ABC



At ABC, the The Rookie planted spinoff starring Niecy Nash and Alaska Daily News, starring Hilary Swank, remain a lock. The L.A. Law sequel has faded but is not dead. Speaking of dead, comedy pilot Not Dead Yet, starring Gina Rodrigues continues to be hot. (Not in fall consideration are ABC drama pilots The Company You Keep, Untitled Kay Oyegun, Will Trent and Untitled National Parks as well as comedy The Son in Law. David E. Kelley’s straight-to-series drama Avalon.) On the renewal front, The Wonder Years and Home Economics continue to look good to return.

CBS

Firefighter drama Cal Fire continues to look like the one to beat, with cop drama East New York also likely to go to series. The Early Edition reboot has been cooling off, while True Lies remains a possibility.

No new intel on the comedy side, so it’s unclear whether presentation Hug Machine and pilot Rust Belt News remain the frontrunners. Unplanned in Akron had recently looked for a showrunner.

With NBC’s only drama pilot in fall consideration, Quantum Leap, already getting a series order, potentially for the post-Voice slot, NBC has just a comedy decision to make. Between its two pilots, Lopez vs. Lopez, a collaboration between George Lopez and his daughter, appears a lockwjile Hungry, has been cooling off. Finished drama pilots Unbroken and Blank Slate are not in fall consideration; the remaining NBC drama pilots are being produced off-cycle.

Fox

Two projects that had been put on a script-to-series track, John Eisendrath’s procedural drama Alert and Steve Yockey’s meteorologist comedy Cindy Snow, continue to look great for a pickup, The network’s only pilot ordered during the 2022 pilot window this year, an Untitled Michelle Nader comedy presentation, is no longer is for fall as I hear recasting/reworking is likely. Other comedies is off-cycle consideration include Wheelan Motors and Animal Control.

Of the other script-to-series dramas, Hell Or High Water has been heating up behind Alert, with Icon also gaining momentum with its timely Season 1 subjects, Naomi and Wynonna Judd.