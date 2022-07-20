Lashay Anderson, Faith Alabil Join Hulu Drama Series – The Hamden Journal

Lashay Anderson (Rebel Cheer Squad) and Faith Alabi (Industry) have been cast as series regulars opposite Adrienne Warren, Mia Isaac and Ashley Thomas in Hulu drama series Black Cake, from Marissa Jo Cerar, Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Films, and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment. Additionally, Ahmed Elhaj (Grantchester) has been tapped for a recurring role in the project.

Based on the book by Charmaine Wilkerson, Black Cake is a family drama wrapped in a murder mystery. Cerar wrote the adaptation and serves as showrunner on the series, which spans decades.

In the late 1960s, a runaway bride named Covey (Isaac) disappears into the surf off the coast of Jamaica and is feared drowned or a fugitive on the run for her husband’s murder. Fifty years later in California, a widow named Eleanor Bennett loses her battle with cancer, leaving her two estranged children, Byron and Benny, with a flash drive that holds previously untold stories of her journey from the Caribbean to America. These stories, narrated by Eleanor, shock her children and challenge everything they thought they knew about their family’s origin.

Anderson will play Bunny Pringle, a fiery teenager and talented swimmer who struggles to fit in with her peers in 1960’s Jamaica. She and her best friend Covey have big plans to become world-famous swimmers, but when Covey disappears under mysterious circumstances, Bunny is forced to reckon with unforeseen consequences in her own life.

Alabi will portray Pearl Thomas, a stoic and genuine, loveable caretaker for the Lyncook household at a time when things are increasingly dangerous and uncertain. Through it all, she remains unwavering in her devotion to Covey – a gesture that’s rooted in a secret pact she made with the child’s estranged mother, Mathilda, who vanished six years ago.

Elhaj will recur as Gibbs Grant. After meeting and falling hard for Covey, Gibbs’ bright future is thrown into disarray. As the two encounter countless obstacles, Gibbs’ love for Covey is put to the ultimate test.

Anderson trained at the London drama school, Rose Bruford. Ahead of graduating, Anderson booked the lead role of Clara in Rebel Cheer Squad, an eight-part drama for Netflix and BBC. Anderson is repped by Gavin Denton-Jones at Denton Brierley and attorney Lucy Popkin at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, and Smelkinson & Christopher.

Alabi will next be seen in season two of Industry on HBO. She can currently be seen on season three of Netflix’s Master of None. Alabi previously played the role of Jenny in HBO’s We Are Who We Are. Alabi’s film credits include Bone directed by Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor. Other television credits include Vera, Cold Feet, Grantchester and Drifters. Alabi is repped by 42 and Authentic Talent & Literary Management.

Elhaj is set to appear in Colin Callender’s period drama Dangerous Liaisons for Starz/Lionsgate as well as the upcoming Netflix mini-series Half Bad. His other TV credits include the crime drama Silent Witness for BBC and the detective stalwart Grantchester for ITV & Amazon. Elhaj is repped by Verve in the U.S. and Bloomfields Welch.