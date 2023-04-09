Las Vegas woman nabbed on child abuse warrant after teen dies doing skateboarding trick on her car

A Las Vegas woman who allowed a 15-year-old skateboarder to hang onto the side of her car before he was fatally crushed doing the dangerous trick has been arrested on an outstanding warrant for child abuse.

Anais Hernandez, 36, had been behind the wheel May 13, 2022, when Anthony De La Torre asked if he could skateboard while holding onto the car, KLAS reported.

Hernandez refused, telling him the trick would be unsafe.

Yet Hernandez let the boy’s 19-year-old aunt, Destiny Jimenez, drive instead — even though Jimenez had been drinking, smoking weed and didn’t have a driver’s license, the news outlet reported.

After Jimenez took the wheel, De La Torre — one of four youngsters in the back seat — started skateboarding while holding onto the outside of the Jeep.

Hernandez later told police it felt like the vehicle had run over “a bump” when they had actually hit and run over De La Torre.

When the group got out of the vehicle, they found De La Torre lying on the road, bleeding from his head.

Police responding to the horror found De La Torre surrounded by family members. Jimenez, through tears, told cops she was the driver and had been drinking and smoking prior to the crash, KLAS reported at the time.





Police records later revealed Jimenez didn’t have a driver’s license.

De La Torre died from his injuries four days after the gruesome accident. His cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries and the manner was listed as accidental.

Jimenez was charged with reckless driving resulting in death, DUI resulting in death and driving without a valid driver’s license.





Hernandez, who had a felony warrant out for her arrest on charges of child abuse/neglect, was spotted by police on March 29 and arrested.