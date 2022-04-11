Las Vegas teen allegedly sexually assaulted teacher over grades

A Las Vegas teenager has been accused of sexually assaulting, beating and strangling his teacher after going to talk to her about his grades, police said.

Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia, 16, was taken into custody Friday and hit with a slew of charges, including attempted murder, over the alleged attack, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Police said the teen had gone to the teacher’s classroom at Eldorado High School on Thursday and became violent.

“[He] began punching the victim and strangled her until she lost consciousness,” police said in a statement.

Garcia then fled in the wake of the attack, according to cops.

The injured teacher was later discovered inside the classroom by a janitor and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Garcia was arrested about a mile from the school and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for attempted murder, sexual assault, battery with intent to commit sexual assault, first-degree kidnapping and robbery.

Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia was taken into custody by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Getty Images for Experience Stra

Police said the teen had gone to the teacher’s classroom at Eldorado High School on Thursday and became violent. Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP

He is being held on a $500,000 bail ahead of a scheduled court appearance on Tuesday.

The teen was ordered to have no contact with his teacher.