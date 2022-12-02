Las Vegas Strip Leader Sells Key Casino

Liquidity is the name of the game in the current economic environment, and Wynn Resorts  (WYNN) – Get Free Report is being proactive with its properties. 

The Las Vegas-based casino operator announced the completion of a planned sale of land and other real estate assets at its Encore Boston Harbor resort casino for $1.7 billion in cash to Realty Income Corp.  (O) – Get Free Report

Wynn will continue to operate the Encore Boston Harbor five-star resort via a sale-leaseback arrangement with Realty Income, the San Diego real estate investment trust. 