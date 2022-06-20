Las Vegas Strip Gets Closer to Welcoming a New Major League Team

Las Vegas has become a magnet for attracting major league sports franchises since the arrival of the National Hockey League’s Golden Knights in 2017 and the National Football League’s Raiders in 2020.

Whether it’s launching an expansion team like the Las Vegas Golden Knights or a team relocating like the Raiders moving from Oakland, Las Vegas is the top destination for billionaire celebrities seeking a potential National Basketball Association expansion team or owners of teams like the Oakland A’s seeking to relocate a Major League Baseball team.