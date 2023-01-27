Las Vegas Strip Casinos Have an Unexpected Problem (You Should Be Mad)

Las Vegas Strip Casinos Have an Unexpected Problem (You Should Be Mad)

by

Hotel pricing and how it gets set has always been a murky thing. No matter what part of the country you visit whether it be a tourist area, a business destination, or just a place you need to spend the night, it’s always hard to know exactly how to get the best price or what goes into setting prices in the first place.

Is it cheaper to book directly? Use a third party? Do loyalty members get a better price?

The answer is sometimes yes for all of those. In reality, hotel pricing is intentionally murky as it’s largely supply and demand but there’s no legal formula for how that works.