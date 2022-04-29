Las Vegas Raiders decline to pick up Josh Jacobs’ fifth-year contract option

Former Alabama running back josh jacobs was the first back selected in the 2019 NFL draft at No. 24 by the then-Oakland Raiders. His few seasons in the league have been impressive, but the franchise has decided to decline his fifth-year option.

Jacobs’ first two seasons in the league concluded with over 1,00 rushing yards, his 2021 season fell just short with 872. In total, he’s rushed for 3, 087 yards and 28 touchdowns with an average of 71.8 yards per game.

Though he was never viewed as the starting running back while at Alabama, Jacobs adjusted well to the lead role with the Raiders.

With the Raiders declining his fifth-year option, the young running back will play for Las Vegas in 2022, which will serve as the final year under his rookie contract. Once the 2023 offseason hits, he will be a free agent.

The Raider did not single out Jacobs. The team decided to decline the fifth-year options for all three of their 2019 first-round selections.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Jacobs and other former Alabama stars now in the NFL.

List

5 reasons the New York Giants are a perfect fit for Evan Neal

List

5 reasons the New York Giants are a perfect fit for Evan Neal

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!