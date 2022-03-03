Las Vegas man Lee Wilson arrested for deadly hookah lounge shooting

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a Las Vegas hookah lounge shooting Saturday that left one victim dead and 13 others wounded, including the suspect, authorities said.

The suspect, identified as Lee Wilson, 44, was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of open murder and 12 counts of attempted murder, police said, according to FOX 5 of Las Vegas.

One victim, an adult male, died from his gunshot wounds, while two others were in critical condition after responding officers arrived on the scene and rendered aid to the victims, police said.

The shooting was believed to have stemmed from an altercation at the hookah lounge resulting in at least two people exchanging gunfire, with shots hitting multiple bystanders, police said.

“We are very confident from our investigation that this was an internal feud involved by people who know each other who were at the club together,” said Lt. Ray Spencer of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, FOX 5 reported.

Detectives said they relied on security-camera footage to make the arrest and were still encouraging people with any information about the shooting to come forward.

“We have a variety of surveillance video that we recovered, however we did recover video from inside the business that captured the actual shooting, and that video along with witness interviews, is what made us able to locate a suspect so quickly,” Spencer added, according to the report.

The shooting allegedly stemmed from an altercation at the hookah lounge resulting in at least two people exchanging gunfire. Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP

An adult male died from his gunshot wounds, while two others were in critical condition when the officers arrived on scene. Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP

Wilson has a lengthy criminal background that includes charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and discharging a firearm into a vehicle, FOX 5 reported.

According to police, several firearms were discovered at the scene and more arrests were expected.