Las Vegas hit with more rain overnight as city recovers from flood

One day removed from being hit with powerful storms that consumed casinos, airports, and parking lots, Las Vegas is still experiencing a soaked start to its weekend.

On Thursday night, the entire Strip, which houses some of the world’s most famous casinos and hotels, was flooded as the city put a flash flood and severe thunderstorm warning in place.

And it seems as though the city’s not out of the woods yet.

At least 16,000 people suffered power outages in the Las Vegas area Friday night, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Rainfall battered the city in the afternoon into evening, with the potential for gusty winds, lightning, and even small hail over the weekend.

Yet another severe thunderstorm warning was put in place for Las Vegas on Friday, which lasted until 11 p.m. People were urged not to drive through floodwater.

The warning impacted Las Vegas and its surrounding cities of Henderson, Mesquite, and Boulder City.

Rain is forecast to keep pouring from midday Saturday with a brief break from the extreme weather before the rain resumes on Sunday afternoon, meaning more flood trouble might be on the way.

The highs for Saturday are expected to be in the high 90s, which is below the 105 average for this time of year — a trend that can continue into next week.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman rushed to Twitter on Friday to thank emergency services for their quick response to the floods.

“Thank you to our first responders & Regional Flood Control for keeping residents & visitors safe,” she tweeted. “Las Vegas has beautiful weather, but we do have large storms in monsoon season. Knowing this, we have flood control infrastructure to quickly move water out of the city to Lake Mead.”

A driver checks out his vehicle that’s stuck in a construction hole following the flooding along Charleston Blvd. on July 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. AP

Thursday’s storm nearly matched the rainfall total for the rest of the year. Social media videos showed lightning flashing across the sky above Sin City, cars left stranded and partially submerged on the street and water pouring into Caesars Palace from ceiling light fixtures.

“While some of our properties in Las Vegas did experience minor damage due to last night’s storm, all of them are operating as normal today,” Caesars Entertainment told The Post. “Repairs are already underway and we do not expect them to impact our guest experience.”

During the storm, seven people were rescued from swift water and one house caught fire, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue. There were also 22 crashes and 15 outside fires reported.

Alexander Wolf, a Las Vegas resident, told The Post he saw “curtains” of rainfall outside his window.

“Lightning was nearly constant, and the power went out several times,” he told The Post. “Electric surges set the fire alarms of several buildings off, causing fire responders to have to head out into the storm to respond to them.”