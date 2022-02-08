Las Vegas bartender robbed at gunpoint was forced to repay bosses stolen money, lawsuit says

A Las Vegas bartender was robbed at gunpoint and then forced to repay his company the stolen money, according to a lawsuit filed by the employee.

Edward Parker was working at the Lodge Hualapai early Dec. 4, 2020, when a gunman entered, ordered him “to kneel on the ground and put his hands behind his head while the armed assailant took all the money that was at the bar,” according to a Clark County civil complaint filed last week.

Edward Parker. (Courtesy Sam & Ash)

“Edward was terrified during the ordeal and feared for his life” as the gunman got away with $3,937.35, the lawsuit says.

His bosses then presented Parker with a “repayment form” and, worried he’d be fired, he signed it, the lawsuit claims.

It alleges that his paycheck was docked $300 at a time before the nearly $4,000 debt was paid off by the end of June.

Despite being forced into the repayment plan and suffering “panic attacks” and “major anxiety,” Parker kept working, the lawsuit said.

In July, he was demoted to “extra board” status — meaning he’d be used only for on-call work — and he has never been asked to work there again, according to the lawsuit.

Two people were arrested in connection with the robbery, and “there is no evidence whatsoever that Edward knew these individuals or had anything to do with their actions” on Dec. 4, 2020, the suit says.

A Las Vegas police spokesman told NBC News on Tuesday that two people have been arrested for an early morning Dec. 4 robbery at an address matching the location of the Lodge Hualapai.

The spokesperson declined to reveal additional details but said neither is named Edward Parker.

A lawyer and other representatives for the Lodge Hualapai couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.