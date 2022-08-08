Lars Von Trier Diagnosed With Parkinson’s Disease, Zentropa says – The Hamden Journal

Oscar-nominated, Cannes Palme d’Or winning Danish director Lars von Trier has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Danish media reported on Monday that Trier’s long-time production company Zentropa had put out a statement announcing the diagnosis with the director’s blessing.

Zentropa said Trier would continue to work on his upcoming series The Kingdom Exodus, which is the third and final instalment of his rebooted 1990s cult supernatural TV show The Kingdom.

However, the company added that as a result of his Parkinson’s diagnosis, Trier would do very little press for the launch of the show which is due to premiere at the Venice Film Festival at the end of August.

Trier is Denmark’s at one most feted and controversial contemporary director.

Trier has a Cannes regular for nearly four decades, showing nine films in competition kicking off with The Element Of Crime (1984), Jury Prize winner Europa (1991), Jury Prize winner Breaking The Waves (1996); The Idiots (1998), Palme d’Or winner Dancer In The Dark (2000), Dogville (2003), Manderlay (2005), Antichrist (2009) and Melancholia (2011).

The music for Dancer In The Dark was Oscar-nominated for the 2001 Oscars, with Trier sharing a nomination with lead actress Bjork and Sjon.

The filmmaker’s relationship with Cannes came to an abrupt halt in 2011 when he made provocative comments in the press conference for Melancholia, declaring “I’m a Nazi’ and that he understood Hitler. This led to him being banned from the festival for nearly a decade.

He was welcomed back in 2018 for the world premiere of The House That Jack Built Out of Competition.

Beyond his personal filmography, the influence of Zentropa, which Trier created with Peter Aalbæk Jensen in 1992, can be seen throughout contemporary Danish cinema thanks to its Dogma 95 manifesto as well as the more than 200 features it has produced to date.