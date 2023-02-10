Larry The Cable Guy Defends Joke About GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Larry the Cable Guy on Thursday had to explain a joke about far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) after he received backlash on Twitter.

The comedian, real name Daniel Lawrence Whitney, tweeted four photographs of Greene heckling Joe Biden during the president’s State of the Union address this week and wrote:

“This pic reminds me of every comedians x girlfriend coming to their show and sitting in the back 6 days after the breakup.”

The standup was criticized by some commenters for what they apparently thought was an attack on Greene. In response to some of the messages, he clarified he didn’t vote for Biden and it was “not a political joke.” He also praised Greene’s “moxy” but said she “def needed a few speech classes.”

Later, he tweeted a fuller response:

“This wasn’t a political joke! Unbelievable. Lighten up some of you sheesh,” he wrote. “It was about a comedian getting heckled by his x at the club. She had all the gestures.”

“Some of you def don’t follow me or you’d think twice on your dumb comments,” he added.

Before the 2016 election, the comedian warned that Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton “will be the end of the country.” But he also expressed concern about GOP rival Donald Trump, admitting he was put off by “some of the things” he said. He’s since frequentlyattacked critical media coverage of the twice-impeached former president.

