Larry Teng Sells Projects To CBS With Craig Turk, Sallie Patrick – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: NCIS: Hawai’i, Walker: Independence and Nancy Drew executive producer Larry Teng has set up two drama projects at CBS. The network is developing Teng’s military drama Eagle Eye with FBI co-creator Craig Turk, and crime drama Mastermind from Sallie Patrick (Dynasty), Nina Tassler and Denise Di Novi’s PatMa Productions and CJ Entertainment’s K-drama producer and distributor Studio Dragon (Netflix’s Crash Landing on You). CBS Studios, where Teng is under an overall deal, is the studio for both projects, executive produced and to be directed by Teng.

Written and executive produced by Turk, Eagle Eye revolves around an elite, hand-picked team of airmen, military detectives, and civilian agents within the Office of Special Investigations who utilize cutting-edge technology, sophisticated weapons, and their own investigative prowess to tackle the biggest criminal and counter-terrorism cases for the Air Force, Space Force, and U.S. Cyber Command.

Teng brought Eagle Eye to the studio, and Turk came aboard to serve as writer under his overall deal there.

Written and executive produced by Patrick, in Mastermind, a highly empathetic detective with the mysterious ability to scan memories through tough partners with a hard-edges, emotionless criminal profiler in a specialized government task force to solve the country’s most troubling cases.

Studio Dragon brought the project to PatMa and then both took it to CBS Studios.

In addition to Patrick and Teng, Tassler, DiNovi, Joan Boorstein and Alison Choi executive produce for PatMa, along with Miky Lee, Young-kyu Kim and Hyun Park for Studio Dragon.

Turk is an Emmy-nominated writer/showrunner who most recently co-created FBI for CBS with Dick Wolf. Before that, Turk was executive producer of legal series The Good Wife for four years and consulted on the launch of Bull. He also ran Private Practice for ABC/Shondaland and worked on shows such as Boston Legal, Cold Case, Law & Order and The Guardian. Turk, a Harvard educated attorney with extensive experience in national and international politics, is repped by WME and Gendler-Kelly.

Patrick served as showrunner of Dynasty, which she created with Fake Empire, under her overall deal with CBS Studios. Before that, she was a Co-EP on Limitless, as well as a producer on ABC’s Revenge. Patrick was also behind spinoff pilot Kingmakers. Her other credits include ABC’s No Ordinary Family and CW’s Life Unexpected. Patrick is repped by WME and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.

Teng serves as executive producer and director on CBS/CBS Studios-produced NCIS: Hawai’i, Walker: Independence and CW/CBS Studios-produced Nancy Drew, which is heading into its fourth and final season. Teng made his episodic directing debut on the CBS Studios’ drama Medium, on which he rose to co-executive producer. He has directed five or more episodes of a number of CBS Studios dramas, including Medium, Elementary, NCIS: Los Angeles, Hawaii Five-0, Criminal Minds and SEAL Team. Teng also served as co-executive producer/director on Animal Kingdom, Supergirl and Graceland. He is repped by RBEL and Circle of Confusion.