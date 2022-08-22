Larry Summers Opposes Full Student-Loan Forgiveness

President Joe Biden will likely announce soon the fate of student debt, as the current pause in federal student-loan payments is set to expire Sept. 1.

About 45 million people owe approximately $1.7 trillion (or about $38,000 per person). Debtors are hoping to see their obligations partially or fully dropped.

The most likely decision by Biden appears to be debt forgiveness of about $10,000 per borrower, informed sources told The Wall Street Journal. And for now the administration’s thinking is that would apply only to people earning less than about $125,000, they said.