Larry Hogan’s fugitive former chief of staff dead after confrontation with FBI 

The fugitive ex aide to former Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan was shot dead Monday night during a confrontation with federal authorities.

Roy McGrath’s death put an end to a three-week-long manhunt for him that began after he fled before the start of his trial for wire fraud, embezzlement, misconduct in office and improper use of state funds last month.

FBI agents found McGrath near Knoxville, Tenn., at around 6:30 p.m. Monday, and he was shot and killed during the confrontation, according to his attorney and federal authorities, the Baltimore Banner reports.

It’s unclear if gunfire from the agents or a self-inflicted wound killed the former Maryland governor’s chief of staff.





The FBI did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment.

“It’s an absolute tragedy, the loss of Roy McGrath’s life and the unfortunate events that have transpired over the past three weeks,” Joseph Murtha, McGrath’s attorney, told the Baltimore Banner.

“Roy McGrath never wavered about his innocence,” he added.





Federal law enforcement officials had put up a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of McGrath, who had been missing since March 13 when he skipped a court date in Baltimore, leading US District Judge Deborah Boardman to issue ​an arrest warrant.

Prosecutors allege that McGrath, the former head of the Maryland Environmental Service, falsified documents and fraudulently obtained a severance payment of $233,647 when he left his post at Maryland Environmental Service to take the job as Hogan’s chief of staff in 2020.

He served 11 weeks as Hogan’s chief of staff before resigning in August 2020.

The Naples, Fla., resident had previously pleaded not guilty to all charges in October 2021.

A judge granted McGrath pre-trial release on the condition that he appear for future court dates.