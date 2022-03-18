Larry Fitzgerald responds to ‘classless’ retiring comment, shows different side on Twitter

Followers of former Arizona Cardinals star Larry Fitzgerald have seen a different side of the former wide receiver this week.

One that interacts a lot on social media.

Fitzgerald has been very active on Twitter this week, responding to questions from fans and interacting on the platform.

And like he did throughout his NFL career, Fitzgerald handled himself like a professional in the interactions, even when people could have been attempting to bait him into stepping out of character.

One example?

One tweet accused Fitzgerald of being “classless” in the way he handled ending his playing career.

“Very classless of you to retired without thanking your teammates and fans . I know the owner , gm and coaches don’t deserve a thing , but You handled it awfully,” the tweet said.

More: Kyler Murray’s agent questions Arizona Cardinals’ ‘commitment’ amid quiet NFL free agency

More: Arizona Cardinals uniform voted among NFL’s best uniforms in 2022 NFL uniform ranking

More: Larry Fitzgerald addresses rumor he stopped playing due to Arizona Cardinals’ Kyler Murray

Fitzgerald responded to the tweet with: “I respect your opinion sir and thank you for sharing your thoughts. Hopefully I run into you at some point and we have conversation over a cold soft drink I will buy. pray you are well and appreciate your support of our beloved Cardinals.”

It was just one of several highlight worthy tweets from the future Hall of Famer on Twitter this week.

Fitzgerald also praised other players and talked about why he doesn’t fill out NCAA Tournament brackets, detailed why he wasn’t making an NBA prediction and addressed running for political office.

Larry Fitzgerald recently became a lot more active on social media.

How uncommon were Fitzgerald’s actions on Twitter?

Many speculated that his account had been hacked judging by how much differently he was using the social media platform.

Larry replied to one of the “hack” tweets with a simple response: “You are hilarious.”

Story continues

It was Fitzgerald who has been pretty funny on social media as of late, and he gained a lot of respect for his interactions this week.

You can check out all of Fitzgerald’s recent social media interactions here.

More: Larry Fitzgerald talks golf, football and why he won’t use the word ‘retirement’

Reach Jeremy Cluff at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Larry Fitzgerald responds to ‘classless’ Arizona Cardinals retirement