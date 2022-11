America’s largest public pension fund by assets increased positions in some of its largest stock investments in the third quarter.

California Public Employees’ Retirement System bought more shares of



Apple



(ticker: AAPL),



Intel



(



INTC



),



Microsoft



(MSFT), and



General Electric



(



GE



) stock. Calpers, as the pension is known, disclosed the stock trades, among others, in a form it filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.