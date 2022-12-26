Large-scale fire in Novosibirsk, Russia: eyewitnesses report explosions

A large fire has broken out in warehouses in the Russian city of Novosibirsk; the fire covered an estimated 1,800 square metres, and witnesses reported explosions.

Source: Local news outlets – NGS, Novosibirsk News, Novaya Sibir; Russian Telegram channels

Details: Russian local outlets report that a two-storey warehouse building made of sandwich panels at 2nd Stantsionnaya street, 30 is on fire. The warehouse is completely engulfed in flames, the structures collapsed, and there is a threat to neighbouring buildings.

According to Russia’s Ministry of Emergencies, the fire is being put out by more than 70 people and 20 units of equipment.

Russian internet community Incident Novosibirsk posts many photos and videos of the fire and notes that there is a “terrible smell of plastic” on Stantsionnaya Street due to the fire.

As of 14:30 Kyiv time, there was no information regarding the victims.

Background:

