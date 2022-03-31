LAPD was ‘prepared’ to arrest Will Smith for battery, Oscars producer reveals

Police in Los Angeles were “prepared” to arrest Will Smith on battery charges moments after he slapped Chris Rock at Sunday’s Oscar ceremony, the award show’s producer revealed in a new interview.

Producer Will Packer shared the stunning behind-the-scenes details in an interview with ABC that’s set to air in full Friday on “Good Morning America.”

Packer said Rock was in his office shortly after the primetime smackdown when LAPD officers showed up and offered to take action against Smith.

“They were saying, ‘This is battery,’ was the word they used in that moment,” Packer said, according to a clip of the interview that aired Thursday on ABC’s “World News Tonight.”

“[The officers] said ‘we will go get him, we are prepared to get him right now,’” he recalled, referring to Smith. “’You can press charges and we can arrest him,’” the cops reportedly added.

But Packer said Rock was “dismissive” of the options and refused to press charges.

Packer’s comments on the incident come a day after reports emerged that Smith was never asked to leave the awards ceremony.

Oscars producer Will Packer reportedly allowed Will Smith to stay at the awards show after slapping Chris Rock. Jim Spellman,Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences put out a statement claiming that said it asked Smith to leave after the slap. AFP via Getty Images

Packer reportedly told the “King Richard” star that he could stay at the Oscars after slapping Rock in the face Sunday night — contrary to the statement from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences that said it asked Smith to leave.

AMPAS has launched an investigation into the incident that will take several weeks to complete, according to Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson.

Packer drew heat for tweeting immediately after the slap heard ’round the world — prompted by Rock’s ill-received joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head.

“Welp … I said it wouldn’t be boring,” Packer, who produced the 94th Academy Awards, tweeted Sunday night.