LAPD shows footage of woman rammed by car as she tries to flee robbery

Wild video shows the moment two California thieves ram a woman with a car before jumping out and snatching her watch.

The video, released by the Los Angeles Police Department, shows the frantic victim running on foot into the middle of a busy city street in broad daylight on April 11.

She tries to flag down a white SUV in the three-lane, one-way street while she is pursued by a silver Dodge Challenger. The SUV swerves around the woman and speeds off as the Dodge accelerates and plows into her.

A Good Samaritan on foot appears to try to rush to help the woman but backs away as the two robbers run out of the car and grab something off the ground, the video shows. The Samaritan then returns to the victim, who sustained only minor injuries, cops said in a news release.

The shocking crime was part of a trend of robberies in the City of Angeles that involves thieves targeting victims, then following them to isolated areas or their homes.

When the woman tried to flag down the white SUV in the three-lane, she is hit by a silver Dodge Challenger. Los Angeles Police Department

One person on foot appears to try to help the woman but backs away as the two robbers run out of the car and grab something off the ground. Los Angeles Police Department

The incident shown in the surveillance video happened in LA’s Jewelry District, where the victim had visited a jewelry store. She was followed by the Dodge to an intersection where a man ran from the Dodge to the victim’s vehicle and shattered the driver side window.

The woman tried to drive away but was blocked by heavy LA traffic at just after noon, cops said. That’s when she tried to run before the Dodge caught up with her on Eighth Street. When the men emerged from the Dodge after striking here – one of them armed — the woman threw her watch to the ground, cops said.