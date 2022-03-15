LAPD investigating officer who tackled suspect holding infant son

A Los Angeles police officer tackled a hit-and-run suspect as he clutched onto his infant son, who suffered a fractured skull, authorities said.

The LAPD released footage of the 11-minute chase Sunday, showing officers in pursuit of Josue Huerta, 25, on Feb. 11 after his Jeep Wrangler slammed into a flatbed truck. The Los Angeles man later took off on foot, leading one officer to tackle him onto a grass lawn.

“Stop!” the officer yelled out while running at Huerta, who did not comply. “Police! Stop!”

The officer then tackled Huerta and the man’s son immediately starts crying, the disturbing footage shows.

“I’m sorry, but I’m trying to take him home,” Huerta said.

“Are you kidding me?” one of the cops replied.

Another officer then scooped up the infant as cops slapped cuffs onto Huerta.

Footage shows the cops driving closely behind Huerta before he takes off running. LAPD

“Unbeknownst to any officer, the suspect was holding a 10-month-old infant,” LAPD Capt. Stacy Spell said on the clip. “Officers were immediately able to pick up the infant and secure him.”

Huerta was not hurt, but his son — who later tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl — was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for a “small” skull fracture to the right side of his head, Spell said.

It’s unclear exactly how the infant was hurt, but it’s being investigated as a “categorical use of force” incident because the officer’s actions can’t be ruled out as the cause of the injury, Spell said.

As it becomes clear that Huerta will not cooperate, cops begin to chase him. LAPD

The boy was later released to the custody of his mother. Huerta was charged with child abuse, evading, possession of narcotics for sale and misdemeanor hit and run in the incident, police said.

Investigators also recovered narcotics, three unloaded guns and a large amount of cash from the scene.

The investigation into the use of force may take up to a year to complete. Once finished, the findings will be forwarded to the chief of police and the LAPD Board of Police Commissioner will determine if the officer violated department policy, Spell said.

The infant can be seen peeking out from the man’s grasp in the video as the cop closes in on him. LAPD

Huerta offered an excuse for the chase as cops caught up to him and his infant. LAPD

Cops were quickly able to secure the infant, who would later require medical attention at a nearby hospital. LAPD

“And our understanding of the incident may change as this additional evidence is collected, analyzed and reviewed,” the LAPD captain said. “We also do not draw any conclusions about whether the officers acted consistent with our policies and the law until all the facts are known and the investigation is complete.”

Huerta remained jailed Tuesday on $215,000 bond, online records show. It’s unclear if he’s hired an attorney who could speak on his behalf. He’s due to appear in court on April 6.