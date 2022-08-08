LAPD gets warrant for Anne Heche’s blood test after crash

California cops have obtained a warrant to draw Anne Heche’s blood because they believe she may have been intoxicated during her near-deadly high-speed car crash, according to a report Monday.

The LAPD had already confirmed to The Post on Sunday that the investigation “absolutely” would be looking into whether the troubled actress was under the influence at the time of Friday’s fiery crash.

The force has now got a warrant to draw blood from the 53-year-old actress, who remains hospitalized after suffering severe burns in the crash that destroyed a house in Mar Vista, police sources told TMZ.

The outlet said that — at the very least — the LAPD plans to refer the case for possible hit-and-run charges, which a spokesman previously confirmed to CNN was being investigated.

Police believe Anne Heche may have been intoxicated during her near-deadly high-speed car crash. TMZ

Anne Heche suffered severe burns from the crash. Fox 11

The woman living in the house “was extremely fortunate” to survive, a neighbor said. MEGA

TMZ had earlier shared video of her crashing into a garage door, driving off with tires screeching when an onlooker told her to get out of the car.

Images at the scene also appeared to show the red cap of a bottle of booze in the car at the time, TMZ said.

Hours earlier, the actress had posted an alarming podcast in which she said she’d been downing vodka and wine after being “rocked” by a “very bad day.” A rep later insisted to TMZ, however, that the since-deleted episode was recorded Monday, four days before the crash.

Anne Heche crashed into a house, sparking a huge blaze. Fox 11

After driving away from the garage crash, Heche was seemingly caught in several videos racing her blue Mini Clubman at terrifying high speeds before crashing into a house, sparking a huge blaze that took nearly 60 firefighters more than an hour to tackle.

The woman living in the house, Lynne Mishele, “was extremely fortunate” to survive, a neighbor said — while Heche herself is also “lucky to be alive,” a source close to her told CNN.

“She has severe burns and has a long recovery ahead,” the source said.

“Her team and her family are still trying to process what led up to the crash.”