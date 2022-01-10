LAPD cops rescue pilot from damaged plane seconds before train crash

Dramatic video footage shows the moment police officers in Los Angeles pulled a pilot from a downed plane seconds before a train collided with the damaged aircraft on Sunday afternoon.

The dramatic scene unfolded after the pilot of the small plane made an emergency landing on train tracks in Pacoima at about 2 p.m., according to police.

The pilot was the sole occupant of the plane, which went down after it lost power, according to the LAPD Valley Bureau.

Police bodycam footage tweeted by the department shows the officers yanking the bloodied man from the plane before it was smashed by an oncoming train.

“Go, go go,” someone in the video can be heard screaming as the train blasts its horn.

Moments later, the train slammed into the downed plane, the footage shows.

The LAPD praised the officers “heroism and quick action” in saving the pilot’s life.