LAPD cops delivery baby on board train

“Ice Ice Baby!”

Los Angeles Police Department officers came to the rescue after a woman went into birth at a gas station in a Los Angeles neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

The two officers rushed to the woman’s aid when they saw her already in the process of giving birth.

“It happened so fast,” LAPD Officer Juan Sierra — one of the officers who helped deliver the baby — told ABC 7.

Footage released on Wednesday shows the mother screaming in pain near the ice machine feet away from the gas station convenience store entrance.

“Are you having a baby,” Officer Sierra asked the woman. “Yes, she is, oh my God.”

The cops quickly rush to help pull the baby out slowly, all while the mother’s emphatic panting can be heard in the video.

When the two officers arrived, they found the woman screaming next to an ice machine in front of the gas station. Los Angeles Police Department

“Come on baby, breathe, breathe, breathe,” Officer Sierra said on the bodycam footage.

The officers pull the newborn out — but a small moment of silence that lasted seconds was needed to hear the baby make a noise.

One of the cops hears the noise and says “the baby is born.”

When the officers pulled the newborn out, they made sure the baby made a noise to assure it was alive. Los Angeles Police Department

According to FOX, the woman and baby were transported to a local hospital.

“Knowing that I was able to contribute in bringing a life to this world — I mean that alone is incomparable,” Sierra told ABC.