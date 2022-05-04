LAPD cops clash with protesters after leaked Roe opinion

Hundreds of protestors violently clashed with LAPD officers in downtown Tuesday night, leaving at least one cop injured after being hit with rocks and bottles.

More than 400 people descended on the streets to protest news of the U.S. Supreme Court’s potential overturning of the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion ruling.

Protestors hurled objects at cops during Tuesday night’s bloody clash, according to a tweet from LAPD Chief Michel Moore.

An ambulance was called to the scene, but authorities could not confirm the officer’s condition at this time.

LAPD declared a citywide tactical alert for a few hours, placing all officers on high alert.

A police officer is surrounded by a group of demonstrators near Pershing Square in Los Angeles, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

Protestors hurled objects at cops during Tuesday night’s bloody clash. AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

Homeland Security officials responded to the streets shortly after the violence unfolded.

On Twitter, a Los Angeles Times reporter shared images from the scene which showed smashed-up police cars and vandalized bus stops.

In another tweet, images show fences toppled by protestors at L.A. City Hall and tagged it — including the stairs with the phrase, “EAT THE FETUS!”

More than 400 people descended on the streets to protest news of the potential overturning of the Roe v. Wade abortion ruling. @LAPDChiefMoore/Twitter

“F– THE KKKOURTS” was also graffitied on L.A. City Hall’s stairs, as well as the Anarchy symbol.

Earlier on Tuesday, protesters took to the streets across the country over the leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn the court’s Roe v. Wade ruling.

Hundreds of protestors gathered in front of the court, the vast majority calling for federal protection for abortion rights.

A police officer stands guard next to a demonstrator, May 3, 2022. AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

A demonstrator holding a sign walks by police officers after a confrontation between demonstrators and police near Pershing Square. AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

The draft document, which was leaked to Politico and revealed late Monday, says a majority of the Supreme Court is prepared to overrule the Roe case, which legalized abortion nationwide nearly 50 years ago.

The right to have an abortion up until around 23 or 24 weeks, has been federally protected under the Constitution since the Roe v. Wade decision 49 years ago in 1973.