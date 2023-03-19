LAPD chase down carjacker fleeing on skateboard

Forget a getaway car.

A man wanted for carjacking tried to flee from police on a skateboard in Los Angeles last month.

In footage released by police Friday, Pedro Villalobos can be seen abruptly jumping out of a stolen pick-up truck holding a skateboard after losing control of the vehicle in a police chase.

Half a dozen cops, who had pursued Villalobos on the erratic and dangerous 6 a.m. chase, had their guns raised when he abandoned the truck pulling an attached trailer.

“Stop, stop! Let me see your hands!” the cops can be heard warning.

Instead, Villalobos — donning a hard-to-miss reflective, yellow vest — took off down the dark street and smoothly jumped onto the skateboard, video shows.





The carjacker nearly crashed multiple times while being pursued by LA police officers. Youtube/Los Angeles Police Department





Pedro Villalobos is seen being tackled by an officer as he attempts his escape on his skateboard. Youtube/Los Angeles Police Department

“Several officers pursued Villalobos on foot while additional units drove past Villalobos’ position,” LA police said in a statement.

The accused crook didn’t make it very far, however.

An officer that drove past Villalobos’ path jumped out of his cruiser and pushed him off his board as he tried to swerve around the cop.

Villalobos fell to the ground and was quickly covered by four officers.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment of an injury to his right leg that he sustained in the fall, leading to a police investigation into the incident — the department is required to probe all law enforcement-related injuries.

He was later booked on two counts of vehicle theft and one count of reckless evading.