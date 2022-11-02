LAPD Captain Interfered With Les Moonves Probe, Says NY Attorney General – The Hamden Journal

A captain at the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) directly and repeatedly interfered with an open investigation into allegations of sexual assault against former CBS CEO Moonves, New York Attorney General Letitia James said today.

The LAPD captain, who is not named in the AG’s statement, informed a CBS executive the same day a complaint was filed against Moonves in Hollywood at the height of the #MeToo movement. The officer shared an unredacted police report with the executive, who then shared it with Moonves and other executives at CBS, James said. The captain continued to provide updates and worked to prevent press leaks and when the allegations finally became public, texted a CBS executive, “We worked so hard to try to avoid this day. I am so completely sad.”

James also outlined a cumulative $30.5 million settlement with the company — now part of Paramount Global – for concealing sexual assault allegations and insider trading. CBS is required to pay a total of $28 million, $22 million of which will go back to CBS shareholders. CBS will direct $6 million to reform its HR practices around sexual harassment, including reporting and training, and to provide biannual reports to OAG.

As The Hamden Journal reported earlier today, Paramount and Moonves agreed to pay an additional $9.75 million to resolve the investigation, $2.5 million from the former executive. That was the last piece included in the $30.5 million settlement announced today.

Moonves must obtain written approval from OAG before accepting an executive or officer position at a public company doing business in New York for the next five years.

James said the investigation showed that “CBS and its senior leadership knew about multiple allegations of sexual assault made against Mr. Moonves and intentionally concealed those allegations from regulators, shareholders, and the public for months.” She said CBS also authorized a senior executive with knowledge of the allegations, identified as CBS’ former communications chief, the late Gil Schwartz, to sell “millions of dollars” of CBS stock in the weeks before the allegations became public.

The actions constituted insider trading and violated New York’s investor protection laws, she said.

AG statement:

“At the height of the #MeToo movement, CBS and Mr. Moonves became aware of several sexual assault allegations against Mr. Moonves and tried to conceal them from the public. The OAG investigation revealed new information about an LAPD captain’s direct and repeated interference with an open investigation into allegations of sexual assault against Mr. Moonves. The same day an individual filed a confidential criminal sexual assault complaint against Mr. Moonves at an LAPD station in Hollywood, an LAPD captain informed a CBS executive of the confidential complaint. The LAPD captain shared an unredacted police report with the executive, who shared it with Mr. Moonves and other executives at CBS. Each of the executives then went to work to deal with the impending crisis. Mr. Moonves and the CBS executive asked the LAPD captain about the complainant’s motivations and her next course of action. In text messages obtained by OAG, Mr. Moonves said, “Hopefully we can kill media from PD. Then figure [sic] what [Complainant #1] wants.”

Over the course of several months, the LAPD captain continued to secretly provide Mr. Moonves and CBS executives with status updates on the LAPD’s investigation. The LAPD captain made it clear that he was willing to intervene on Mr. Moonves’ behalf and Mr. Moonves solicited his assistance. He assured CBS executives that he had spoken to his contacts within the LAPD and implemented controls to prevent news of the police report from leaking to the press from the LAPD. He added that “although it’s not 100% Confidential as we have to bring the [district attorney] into the picture, I think at this point CBS should feel better than they did last week. The key is that NO other accusers come forward.”

Mr. Moonves and the CBS executive met with the LAPD captain in person and discussed the investigation. When the allegations finally became public and Mr. Moonves resigned from CBS, the LAPD captain sent a text to the executive saying, “We worked so hard to try to avoid this day. I am so completely sad.”

While aware of the allegations against Mr. Moonves, CBS and Mr. Moonves made deceiving statements to the public and regulators months before the allegations were in the news. At a public event, Mr. Moonves misleadingly said he did not know of workplace harassment issues, while privately trying to interfere in the Los Angeles investigation and working to suppress another allegation uncovered by a reporter. In its annual filing with Securities Exchange Commission (SEC), under “risk factors” CBS stated that its business “depends upon the continued efforts, abilities, and expertise of its chief executive officer and other key employees” without disclosing that Mr. Moonves’ tenure at CBS was in jeopardy because he was accused of sexual assault.

As CBS tried to hide these allegations, the company authorized its former Chief Communications Officer, Gil Schwartz, who was one of the few people with information about the allegations and the LAPD police report, to sell his shares. Six weeks before the first article about the allegations became public, Mr. Schwartz sold 160,709 shares of CBS stock at an average weighted price of $55.08 for a total of $8,851,852. The stock dropped 10.9% from the day before the news broke to the trading day after.

Mr. Moonves’ actions as the CEO of CBS, together with actions by other senior executives, constituted persistent and illegal conduct and violated New York’s Martin Act and other investor protection laws.”