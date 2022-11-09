Lane Webber, Daniel Gravelle, June Laporte, Jordan Dawson & Hallea Jones cast in Canadian indie music feature ‘We Forgot To Break Up’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Rising Canadian talents Lane Webber Daniel Gravelle, June Laporte, Jordan Dawson and Hallea Jones have joined the cast of queer, indie music feature We Forgot To Break Up.

The film expands on the award-winning TIFF 2017 short film of the same name in which a young man meets up with his now-famous, former bandmates after a long absence.

The new feature will follow the story of a band of misfits who leave their small town for the big city. As the band finds success, its lead singer Evan reckons with the cost of the kind of man and artist he is destined to become.

It is billed as a love letter to the early 2000s Toronto indie music scene explored through the beating heart of a queer love triangle.

There will be original music by Torquil Campbell from the Montreal band Stars, as well as a soundtrack of early 2000s indie music from bands such as The Pixies and Cub.

Director and actress Karen Knox will direct We Forgot To Break Up, taking her second feature film credit after Adult Adoption, which screened at the Calgary, Glasgow and Soho film festivals.

Nicole Hillard-Forde at Toronto-based Motel Pictures Inc is lead producing with financing from Telefilm Canada, Ontario Creates, NOHFC, and Urban Post.

Executive Producers on the project include Justin Kelly, Mark Gingras and John Laing, with Ben Farella attached as an Associate Producer.

Jordan Jordan Kennington (Suze, The Swearing Jar) is attached as cinematographer.

“We’re very excited to have director Karen Knox on board, as her perspective and keen observations of human beings, mixed with her aesthetic prowess, make her a perfect fit,” said Hillard-Forde.

We Forgot To Break Up will begin to start filming in North Bay, Ontario in early November 2022.

Webber’s credits include the IFC-acquired web series Slo Pitch, about a softball team for LGBTQ women and non-binary players; Gravelle will soon be seen in Billy Bryk and Finn Wolfhard’s horror-comedy Hell Of A Summer; Laporte has had a busy 2022 with The Dropout, You Can Live Forever and Mid-Life Crisis; Dawson has had roles in TV series The Expanse and Suits, while Jones is best known for her role as Eden Hawkins in Netflix series Locke & Key.

Laporte is repped by Kim Edwards at The Characters & Jared Schwartz at Industry Entertainment; Webber, by Mia Bezener at Riverlight Talent Management Inc; Gravelle and Dawson, by Nick Saites at Oscars Abrams Zimel & Associates, and Jones, by Larissa Giroux at Oscars Abrams Zimel & Associates, and Marion Campbell Kammer at Buchwald.