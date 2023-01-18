Lane Johnson limited, Brandon Graham sick

Eagles injury report: Johnson limited, Graham sick originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson was limited on Wednesday for the Eagles’ first real practice of the week before Saturday’s divisional round game against the Giants.

He was also listed as limited after Tuesday’s walkthrough.

Johnson, 32, is going to attempt to play through a torn adductor in his groin on Saturday. He will forgo surgery and fight through the pain.

Johnson hasn’t played since the Cowboys game on Christmas Eve when he suffered the injury. But he did return to practice last week during the Eagles’ bye week as the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

“Excited about today being back out there practicing,” Johnson said last week. “Felt good. The goal was to keep testing it and progressing. Made a lot of progress this week and trying to have a regular week next week and see how I feel.”

Last week, Johnson said today’s practice (a typical Thursday practice with the shorter week) would be a big test for his injured groin. He wanted to see how it would hold up against a bullrush. But Johnson was not in the locker room during the 45 minutes with reporters after Wednesday’s session.

Here’s the full injury report from Wednesday:

Did not practice: Avonte Maddox (toe), Brandon Graham (illness, rest)

Limited: Lane Johnson (groin), Robert Quinn (back), James Bradberry (rest), A.J. Brown (rest), Fletcher Cox (rest), Jason Kelce (rest), Isaac Seumalo (rest), Darius Slay (rest), Josh Sweat (rest)

Full: Linval Joseph (calf)

Good news for Jospeh, who was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday with that calf injury.

While Graham missed practice on Wednesday, he was a spectator and is expected to be fine for the game.

The one starter who will very likely be out this game is Maddox, who hasn’t been able to practice or play since Christmas Eve. He was not even seen on the field as a spectator Wednesday. The Eagles will continue to play C.J. Gardner-Johnson in that nickel corner role.

