Landscaper dies after getting caught in wood chipper

A Canadian man has died horrifically after he was pulled into a wood chipper in the middle of a suburban street.

Daniel Vanheyst, 22, had been removing trees in Oshawa, near Toronto, on Wednesday morning when the tragic accident unfolded.

A traumatized resident told the Toronto Sun that he was filming the crew disposing of tree branches at the exact moment Vanheyst got caught up in the chipper.

“I saw his feet leave the ground. It was that quick,” the unnamed man said.

He said he rushed over to help after seeing Vanheyst’s coworker run to turn off the wood chipper. It is unclear how he became pulled into the machine.

“It wasn’t a good scene for the young boys,” the resident added.

Daniel Vanheyst was removing trees near Toronto when the accident occurred. Facebook/Eco Tree Care

Vanheyst was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. CTV News

Vanheyst was pronounced dead at the scene.

His coworkers could be seen embracing each other as police roped off the machinery and street.

The victim was a contract worker with Eco Tree Care and had only just started working on that particular removal job that week.

The state’s labor ministry is now investigating Vanheyst’s death and the type of equipment used during the tree removal.