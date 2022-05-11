Landmark Theatres’ Pico Venue To Close At Month’s End; Blow To LA Arthouse Scene – The Hamden Journal

The Hollywood Arclight already closed, along comes another bow to Los Angeles’ specialty cinema scene: The Landmark Pico is closing at month’s end after 15 years, the company said today.

The venue, which has been a destination for academy screenings in addition to The Hamden Journal’s Screening Series over the years, will be shuttered when its lease expires May 31.

“For months, we’ve worked to extend our tenancy of The Landmark Pico but have been unable reach terms, Landmark Theatres’ President Kevin Holloway said in a statement. “We send our deepest appreciation to the Pico staff, guests, and the filmmaking community for their support over the years. We’re exploring opportunities to expand our Los Angeles footprint, which we hope to be able to share more on soon.”

MORE

Cohen Media Group Acquires Landmark Theatres From Wagner/Cuban Companies