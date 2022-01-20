Lance Stephenson’s antics draw Jonathan Kuminga technical foul

Stephenson’s antics draw technical foul on Kuminga originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga learned a very valuable lesson Thursday night.

Don’t fall for the antics of Indiana Pacers veteran Lance Stephenson.

Just over four minutes into the Warriors’ game against the Pacers at Chase Center, Kuminga got the ball in the corner, but was whistled for a travel as Stephenson closed out on him.

After the play, Stephenson walked towards Kuminga, possibly to take the basketball from him, and No. 7 overall pick lightly shoved Pacers forward away with his right arm.

Kuminga was assessed a technical foul for his shove, but as the kids say, ball don’t lie because Jeremy Lamb missed the free throw.

With Draymond Green dealing with injuries, Kuminga is getting a chance to start games for the Warriors. Every game is a teaching moment, and his latest lesson was to just ignore Stephenson, a noted pest.

