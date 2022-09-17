Lance Bass on whether Britney Spears will perform again

Lance Bass thinks Britney Spears will make new music again. (Photo: KMazur/WireImage)

doesn’t think is done with music for good.

The *NSYNC alum, who is longtime friends with the “Toxic” singer, this week about the potential for the pop star to make new music. He explained that while he wants the artist — who last year was released from — to do whatever she is “comfortable” with at this stage of life, he thinks that eventually Spears will want to take the stage again.

“I’m sure she’s not thinking about performing and being on set anywhere, but I know Britney, and she loves performing,” he told the magazine. “She loves being an entertainer, and I see her back on that stage at some point.”

While under her conservatorship, Spears performed her Piece of Me concert in residency at Las Vegas’ Planet Hollywood from 2013 to 2017. Following the end of Piece of Me’s run, Spears announced her new residency concert, titled Domination. However, in 2019, she shared that , citing her father’s health issues.

Bass added that we “all want her to make new music,” and that was a great “tease” for what could come later — like a “full album.”

“If she tours with it or not doesn’t matter. We just want the music,” Bass said. “Give us some music, girl. We’re all supporting her.”

As for Spears, she shared in a since-removed Instagram post that , and that she “probably perform again just because I’m stubborn and I will make my point.”

Whether or not the Crossroads actress returns to performing, Bass shared that she has plenty of support after her “traumatic experience” that took up “the last 10 years of her life.” He added that the two are “supposed to be meeting up” and “hang with the kiddos at some point.” Bass and his husband Michael Turchin in 2022.

The pop icons’ friendship goes way back to the ‘90s, with Spears having previously dated Bass’ NSYNC bandmate Justin Timberlake from 1998 to 2002. In a 2019 appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, the openly gay star told Cohen that after her 2004 spontaneous wedding to friend Jason Alexander, two years before Bass shared his sexuality publicly.

“I went up to Vegas to kind of see the craziness that was happening. And she was a little upset once she realized what she had done because, you know, it was a funny thing,” he explained. “And so I took her to her room and we were sitting on her bed and she wouldn’t stop crying, so I was like, ‘I’m gay.’ And it made her stop crying. She chuckled.”