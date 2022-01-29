The Hamden Journal

Lance Bass Dresses His Twin Babies in Red Wigs for Hilarious Photos

Lance Bass Dresses His Twin Babies in Red Wigs for Hilarious Photos
Lance Bass Dresses His Twin Babies in Red Wigs for Hilarious Photos | PEOPLE.com

Skip to content

this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.