Lance Bass Dresses His Twin Babies in Red Wigs for Hilarious Photo Op: ‘Violet Just Loves Chucky’

Lance Bass is having fun with fatherhood.

The *NSYNC alum, 42, styled his and husband Michael Turchin’s 3-month-old twin babies, daughter Violet Betty and son Alexander James, in red wigs for some hilarious photos he posted Friday to Instagram.

“Alexander is channeling his best @ninawest and giving me major Hairspray vibes. Violet just loves Chucky,” Bass wrote in the caption.

He shared some photos to his Instagram Story of more adorable baby style choices, including a snap of Violet with pink bows in her thin layer of hair. “When you finally have just enough hair…” the proud dad wrote.

Lance Bass baby

Lance Bass/Instagram

Bass also posted a photo of Alexander wearing a pair of printed yellow socks that read on the bottoms, “Party at my crib. BYOB. Bottoms up.”

Lance Bass baby

Lance Bass/Instagram

The On the Line actor previously requested the Green Bay Packers manufacture “infant size cheeseheads” while dressing them in green and yellow merch for game day.

He and Turchin, 35, welcomed their first babies via surrogacy in October, after they shared their pregnancy news exclusively with PEOPLE in June. “It has been quite the journey,” Bass said, referring to years of surrogacy attempts, failed IVF treatments and a miscarriage.

They gave PEOPLE a glimpse at their growing family in December, when Bass said they were prepared for “the worst” before the twins’ arrival. “It’s actually been better than expected,” he shared.

“It’s been a lot easier than we thought. We’re just lucky — and knocking on wood right now that this doesn’t change,” Bass explained, adding: “They’ve been so well-behaved. They don’t make too much noise. They cry when they need to get changed and fed.”