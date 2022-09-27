Lana Parrilla Joins Jennifer Lopez ‘Atlas’ Movie, Signs With APA – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Lana Parrilla has inked with APA and boarded the Netflix Jennifer Lopez AI drama Atlas directed by Brad Peyton.

She joins Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown and Abraham Popoola in the Aron Eli Coleite and Leo Sardarian scripted movie. In Atlas, an intelligence analyst gets stranded on a distant planet and must learn to fight inside a military-grade mech suit in order to survive.

Parrilla played Regina Mills aka The Evil Queen for 156 episodes on ABC’s hit series Once Upon a Time.

Her work on that show earned Parrilla the NHMC Impact Award, an ALMA Award for Outstanding TV Actress, a Teen Choice Award for Choice TV Actress: Fantasy / Sci-Fi, and, as voted by fans, TV Guide’s Best Villain twice.

She recently starred on Marc Cherry’s Paramount+ series Why Women Kill, a role for which she received The Gracie Award for Best Supporting Actress in Comedy.

Recently, she starred alongside Bobby Soto, Shia LaBeouf, and George Lopez in David Ayer’s indie-thriller, The Tax Collector.

Prior to that, Parrilla was a series regular on ABC’s sitcom Spin City, Graham Yost’s Boomtown, 24, Swingtown, and on Jerry Bruckheimer’s medical drama Miami Medical.

In addition to her on-screen work, Parrilla decided to step behind the camera and went on to direct one of the final episodes of Ouat. She also executive produced the documentary Split at the Root, which premiered at SXSW this year.

Parrilla continues to be managed by Untitled and attorneys at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher, LLP.