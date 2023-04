San Diego State’s miraculous run will continue in the national title game.

The Aztecs made a furious late rally to overcome a 14-point second-half deficit and Lamont Butler hit a game-winning pull-up jumper at the buzzer to beat No. 9 Florida Atlantic, 72-71.

The Aztecs will face the winner of the other Final Four matchup between UConn and Miami on Monday night in the national championship.

