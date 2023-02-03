LaMelo Ball asks for tech on Tuesday; gets ejected versus Bulls

LaMelo asks for tech on Tuesday; gets ejected vs Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LaMelo Ball, brother of Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo, was ejected while playing against the Bulls on Thursday night.

After not receiving a foul call he thought he deserved during the game, he elected to argue with the official through a technical foul, costing him a late-game ejection.

The ejection marked Ball’s first in his career.

Yet, we can’t help but remember on Tuesday night, Ball hilariously asked for a technical foul to be called on the opposing team, while mimicking a referee whistling motion. ESPN logged each instance on social media.

Ironically, two days after the hilarious incident, he received two technical fouls, leading to his first career ejection.

The Bulls took home the victory against the Hornets on Thursday, 114-98.

