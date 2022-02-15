Lamar Odom’s uncomfortable moment on live TV has viewers in disbelief

On Monday night, former NBA player continued to talk about his ex-wife and how he would do anything to get her back.

“I had a beautiful wife,” stated Odom. “When I married Khloé, there were just so many things that I did wrong when it came to our relationship that if I could take back, of course I would take it back. It was never my intention to hurt her. But, you know, my mind and my head wasn’t in the right place, I wasn’t taking care of myself.” However, it was actually the weird and sort of gross thing that he did while on live television that had viewers talking.

As Odom entered the diary room to cast his vote for the live eviction, he was seen chewing on his nails and, after sitting down on the couch, immediately pulled a piece out of his mouth and placed it next to him. Host waited for Odom to cast his vote, even reminding him he was on live television, as he proceeded to bite his nails and place them on the couch for at least 40 seconds. At one point, he even threw them.

The whole thing had viewers at home in disbelief but, surprisingly, they actually found it totally amusing.

Hopefully Khloé doesn’t watch this back because, on Monday, Lamar made it clear the first thing he’s going to do when he gets out of the house is try to make contact with her, and the whole nail saga might turn her off?

“I would probably just want to take her to dinner,” said Odom. “It would be a blessing just to be in her presence. Just to tell her I’m sorry and what a fool I was. She has the right to never, ever want to see me again. For the things I put her through. You know, but time moves on and people change. I would say I’m a lot more loyal now. I just wish I was mature enough to handle it right. But I wasn’t.”

Odom concluded, “If given the opportunity again, I know what to do and what not to do. Just saying her name brightens up my day. All I can do is, you know, wish the best for her. Sometimes it is hard for me to sleep at night thinking about her.”

Celebrity Big Brother airs on CBS. Check your local listings.

Watch Lamar Odom wanting another shot with Khloé Kardashian and saying he was “really lookng forward to having children with her’:

