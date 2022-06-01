LaLiga president tells Barcelona they can’t sign Robert Lewandowski

Lewandowski has confirmed he wants to leave Bayern Munich this summer (AFP via Getty Images)

La Liga president Javier Tebas has told Barcelona they cannot currently sign Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski due to financial regulations.

The 33-year-old Pole confirmed earlier this week that his time with the German champions was “over” after an eight-year spell.

Barcelona manager Xavi has previously said the club have entered negotiations to sign Lewandowski but that it is a difficult deal to complete.

And Tebas has now revealed that the Spanish outfit will need to sell players before they can acquire the striker.

Speaking to Marca, he said: “They (Barcelona) know what they have to do. They know perfectly well our economic control rules and their financial situation. The rules are there to avoid major economic problems. I don’t know if they will sell De Jong, Pedri or Pepito Perez.

“They know what they have to do – sell assets and earn more, this is what they have to do.

“Barca has had many accumulated losses in the last tax years, some which could have been avoided and they have to stock the pantry.

“Just as Madrid have stocked up, Barcelona have emptied it. Today they cannot sign him (Lewandowski).”

Aside from the financial restrictions, Barcelona will also have to overcome those at Bayern who wish to keep Lewandowski until his contract expires at the end of next season.

Bayern’s director of football Hasan Salihamidzic is adamant about the forward remaining.

“I spoke to Lewa. In the conversation he told me that he did not want to accept our offer to extend the contract and that he would like to leave the club,” he told Sky Sport Germany earlier this month. “He said that he would like to do something else. But our attitude hasn’t changed.

“Lewa has a contract until June 30, 2023. That’s a fact. I don’t deal with that because our stance has always been clear.”