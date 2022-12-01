Lala Kent Opens Up About Being ‘Terrified’ To Have Sober Sex

Reality star Lala Kent is getting personal about her experience having sex while abstaining from alcohol.

While appearing on the latest episode of the “Intimate Knowledge” podcast, the “Vanderpump Rules” star dished details about a new romance she struck up over the summer sans alcohol.

Kent — who was previously engaged to Randall Emmett in 2018 — admitted to the show’s host, Meghan King, that she was “terrified” to get intimate without indulging in a pre-coitus drink to gain “liquid courage.”

In October, Page Six reported that Kent dumped Emmett, a film producer, three years after they got engaged. Two months later, she called their “traumatizing” split the “worst thing to ever happen” to her.

Looking back on her post-engagement dating, the 32-year-old told King: “I was so terrified to have sex sober because I had never done it before.”

“I got into a relationship when I was in my alcoholism, and then I got sober with this person, so I was already comfortable. But as far as being out there in the world sexually with nothing to, like, numb what’s happening — not like I wanna be numb — but at least you got some liquid courage,” she added.

Nonetheless, Kent said, the clear-headed encounter with her new romantic partner was a success, and she gushed that she and the guy “were coming back for more, a lot.”

The TV personality then quipped, “Whoever taught him needs some sort of award because it was mind-blowing.”

In a conversation with Cosmopolitan about her drinking back in 2019, Kent confessed that she “was falling into a pattern” and using alcohol to self-medicate.

“Drinking for me was medication instead of celebration. Instead of going and talking to somebody about losing someone extremely important to you, we turn to things to medicate,” she shared.

Last month, Kent ― who shares a daughter, Ocean Kent Emmett, with her ex-fiancé — honored her fourth year of sobriety with a celebratory Instagram post to mark the occasion.

“Today marks 4 years of sobriety. The weekend was full of love & support. Being present for my daughter… that part is priceless,” she wrote in the caption. “I’m grateful, & extremely humbled by each birthday that passes. But y’all, I am proooooud! Hell yessss, Lala. You better work, girl,” she wrote alongside pictures of her and her family.

Need help with substance use disorder or mental health issues? In the U.S., call 800-662-HELP (4357) for the SAMHSA National Helpline.

