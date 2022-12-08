Lakeside ‘fairy tale’ house is listed for $7 million. But…there’s something really off

A lake house on the real estate market for $7 million in Rapid City, Michigan, has Twitter abuzz…but for a specific reason.

The three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom house that’s graced with plentiful views of Northern Michigan’s Torch Lake is only partially complete and a “one of a kind home (that) awakes your surface choices and final touches,” the listing on Zillow.com describes.

According to Brook Walsh Real Estate, the average home price waterside around Torch Lake is $1.8 million, which is one of the reasons why fans of “Friday Night Zillow,” a Twitter segment run by Bloomberg reporter Steven Dennis were so perplexed.

“Can somebody explain to me why this funky HALF-BUILT HOBBIT HOUSE on a cold lake in Michigan is listing for SEVEN MILLION DOLLARS???” Dennis tweeted. “No interior pics, 3BRs, 3.5BAs, 3,449 sf., curved roofline.”

A lot of his followers agreed with him, but others commented on the the natural beauty of Torch Lake.

“For 7 mill I expect an at least finished house,” one person tweeted.

“Torch Lake is one of the most incredibly beautiful inland lakes I’ve ever seen,” another noted.

“Is it on like 50 acres?” someone asked.

“The photos don’t do justice to the lake, to that area. It’s truly stunning,” one person said.

“I’ll take it,” someone tweeted.

“Why does this scream crypto investment gone bust to me?” another asked.

“I’ve seen a lot of bananas Zillow listings in my time, but this one might take the cake,” one person tweeted.

Torch Lake “offers a little piece of the Caribbean to Michigan” thanks to its breathtaking views, according to Tourist Secrets. It’s about 160 miles north of Grand Rapids.

