Lakers will be one of several teams interested in Mo Bamba

One of the Los Angeles Lakers’ needs is at least one true center who can start alongside Anthony Davis and allow him to play the 4 the majority of the time.

Although Davis has done well at times when playing center, especially during the team’s championship run in 2020, it is generally believed that having him play extended minutes at that spot is a bad idea.

Perhaps reducing his minutes at the 5 will reduce his risk for injury.

This season, Davis spent 76 percent of his playing time at the 5, compared to 10 percent last season and 40 percent in 2020.

To that end, the Lakers will reportedly look to acquire center Mo Bamba.

Bamba could be as close to the percent center as possible for the Purple and Gold.

He averaged 1.7 blocks per game this season, to go along with 8.1 rebounds in 25.7 minutes a game, which would allow him to help L.A. tremendously on the defensive end.

Offensively, he is a lob threat, and he finishes strong at the rim.

But perhaps the most impressive aspect of Bamba’s game is the fact that he’s become a pretty good 3-point shooter. He made 38.1 percent of his triples this season, and it’s an aspect he has recently added.

The 7-foot tall, 231-pound 24-year-old will be a free agent, and he will have to take a pay cut to join L.A., which may make it a little unrealistic or at least difficult for the Lakers to get him.

But if they do, it would be a significant coup for a team that needs to get younger and more athletic while adding more 3-point shooting.

