Lakers want Bradley Beal?

However, it sounds like if the return is great enough, Los Angeles will ship out those ever-valuable first-round picks. In a recent episode of his The Void podcast, Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor suggested that the Lakers have some level of interest in trying to acquire Wizards guard Bradley Beal. “The one name that I’ve heard recently is Bradley Beal as another guy that they want. I’m not sure if the interest is as mutual. You know Beal, it seems like Miami would be more of the threat to take him away from Washington. I don’t think you can also rule out Boston either because of his relationship with Jayson Tatum, but the Lakers are trying to angle for some moves like that using the Russ expiring and the ’27 and the ’29 firsts.”

Source: Eric Eulau @ Yardbarker.com

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Bradley Beal @RealDealBeal23

THANK YOU, @hoopforall and the D.C. fam for an amazing day 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/GGXeOP7Su6 – 9:57 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

How do we feel about starting up the article series of free agent/trade options basketball fits with the Heat?

From Beal to Mitchell to low level free agent

More of that content or will I get yelled at for getting hopes up? lol – 8:50 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Bradley Beal says he’s decided his Washington Wizards future, but he’s keeping mum for now. Story now available online at @The Athletic:

theathletic.com/3372446/2022/0… – 6:15 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

When asked how he expects the start of NBA free agency to go, Bradley Beal said: “Crazy probably — like it always is.”

When asked how he expects his own contract situation to play out, Beal’s response was the same: “My situation? Crazy probably.” basketballnews.com/stories/bradle… – 5:51 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Kentucky’s Shaedon Sharpe studies Bradley Beal’s game (and that of another Wizards great, MJ) and knows he’s a mystery going into the draft. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 5:30 PM

Bradley Beal @RealDealBeal23

If you’re at Tyson’s please be safe and get up out of there!!!! – 3:28 PM

Story continues

Bradley Beal @RealDealBeal23

Today was amazing! – 2:34 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Bradley Beal says he started on court work yesterday for the first time this offseason. His wrist is fine. – 1:43 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Bradley Beal estimates his non-shooting wrist is back to 80-90% healthy as he is now fully cleared for on-court basketball activities. – 1:07 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

At the opening of the Banneker refurbished courts, Bradley Beal says he had his first “real” on-court workout yesterday. Says he’s got about 80% of his range of motion back in the surgically repaired left wrist – 1:04 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Speaking after the dedication of the Banneker Recreation Center courts, Bradley Beal said he returned to on-court work yesterday and is now fully cleared for basketball work following his February left-wrist surgery. – 1:03 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Bradley Beal takes the ‘first shot’ at Banneker Rec Center and says/jokes he hasn’t shot a ball since February. pic.twitter.com/g081UfYwiT – 12:46 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Here at Banneker Rec Center where Bradley Beal is revealing outdoor courts he helped revamp. pic.twitter.com/OaBlHDRQdl – 12:04 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Out at Banneker recreation center where Bradley Beal and @hoopforall are unveiling their freshly renovated basketball courts today pic.twitter.com/s14KASE6Gn – 12:01 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

Here are some looks at the refurbished basketball courts at Banneker Recreation Center here in Washington. The courts will be unveiled formally today by Bradley Beal, the Hoop For All Foundation, the Wizards and city officials. pic.twitter.com/yOvZByMccW – 11:27 AM

More on this storyline

Brad Turner: Sources: Jordan Ott, an assistant coach with Nets, is a candidate to be an assistant coach for Lakers head coach Darvin Ham. The two have a history together when Ott was a video coordinator with Hawks when Ham was an assistant coach on the staff. -via Twitter @BA_Turner / June 18, 2022

Chris Kirschner: New Lakers assistant Chris Jent was instrumental in helping John Collins become as good of a shooter as he’s developed into. Went from a non-3-point shooter at Wake Forest to being a 38 percent career 3-point shooter with the Hawks. -via Twitter @ChrisKirschner / June 18, 2022

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Lakers are hiring Atlanta Hawks assistant Chris Jent to become the top assistant coach, sources tell ESPN. New coach Darvin Ham recruited Jent over the past week to lead his staff. Jent has a strong history with LeBron James from early Cleveland years. -via Twitter @wojespn / June 18, 2022