Shams Charania: The Lakers are trading guard Rajon Rondo to the Cavaliers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Important and timely acquisition for Cleveland to shore up the point guard position amid injuries.

Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Lakers trading Rajon Rondo to Cavaliers sportando.basketball/en/lakers-trad… – 10:37 AM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Rajon Rondo on the way to Cleveland #NBA

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 6:16 AM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Cleveland Cavaliers in advanced talks to acquire Lakers guard Rajon Rondo

sportando.basketball/en/cleveland-c… – 1:05 AM

Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_

Lakers Injury Report:

LeBron James (abdominis strain) is probable.

Avery Bradley (head; contusion) & Trevor Ariza (reconditioning) are questionable.

Rajon Rondo (health & safety protocols), Kendrick Nunn (right knee) & Anthony Davis (MCL sprain) are out for Friday’s game – 8:09 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

LeBron James (rectus abdominis) is probable, Avery Bradley (head contusion) and Trevor Ariza (return to competition reconditioning) are questionable and Rajon Rondo (health and safety protocols), Kendrick Nunn (right knee) and Anthony Davis (left knee) are out for Friday’s game. – 7:54 PM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ

#Cavaliers in trade talks to acquire guard Rajon Rondo from Lakers beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 7:53 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN story on the Cleveland Cavaliers nearing a trade to acquire Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo: es.pn/3FDBlKe – 7:39 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Reports: Cavaliers nearing trade to acquire Rajon Rondo from Lakers nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/30/rep… – 7:37 PM

Shaun Powell @Powell2daPeople

If this trade goes through, Rajon Rondo will have played for eight teams since leaving the Celtics, and two tours with the Lakers. Strange journey. – 7:23 PM

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

Exactly how much trade discussion is required to trade for a Rajon Rondo these days? – 7:14 PM

Story continues

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ

League source says nothing official yet on #Cavs trade with the Lakers for G Rajon Rondo, as reported by @Adrian Wojnarowski – 7:03 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Can confirm reports that Lakers and Cavaliers are in “discussions” to send point guard Rajon Rondo to Cleveland, per source. – 6:58 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

The Cavaliers are nearing a trade for Lakers PG Rajon Rondo, per @Adrian Wojnarowski.

The deal is expected to be done Friday. pic.twitter.com/xxY51BpKOP – 6:58 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

The Lakers are essentially trading Rajon Rondo for Stanley Johnson. There will be a fake second-round pick involved, but this is the actual calculus for the Lakers, assuming it’s Johnson who gets this last spot. – 6:43 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

cavs legend rajon rondo is about to be one team away from having suited up for one-third of the nba. – 6:29 PM

More on this storyline

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Cleveland Cavaliers are nearing a trade to acquire Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo — and an agreement is expected to be reached as soon as Friday, sources tell ESPN. Rondo would be able to join Cleveland as soon as he clears Covid protocols. -via Twitter @wojespn / December 30, 2021

Shams Charania: The Cleveland Cavaliers are in serious talks on a deal to acquire Lakers guard Rajon Rondo, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. In wake of Ricky Rubio’s season-ending ACL injury, Cleveland has need for backcourt help and is working on the potential move. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / December 30, 2021